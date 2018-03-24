Preston striker Sean Maguire hails "great experience" despite frustrating first Republic of Ireland start

Sean Maguire hailed a great experience despite a frustrating first Republic of Ireland start in the defeat to Turkey.

The Preston North End striker was withdrawn after 62 minutes and replaced by Shane Long in the 1-0 defeat in Antalya on Friday night.

Team mate Alan Browne was also in from the start for the first time on the international stage as both won their second caps.

Daryl Horgan played the final 15 minutes as he won cap number three.

"I was personally frustrated with how I played,” Maguire told the Irish media post-match.

“I could have played a lot better but it was a great experience for me - only my second cap and I am only back from four months out.”

"I didn't get much of the ball to feet and in the times I did, I could have done better.

“It was a learning experience.We were up against a good team.

"I didn't get much of a chance to notch up a goal for myself but it's great to get on the Ireland jersey, to get my second cap means a lot and shows how far I have come."

The 23-year-old has five goals in his last four games for North End and will be looking to help Alex Neil’s side continue their push for the play-offs when they return to action at Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday.