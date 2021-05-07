Preston striker Jayden Stockley has rediscovered his goalscoring touch on loan at Charlton

The striker has been by far the most successful of the players loaned out by Preston North End in the second half of the season.

Stockley has netted eight goals for the Addicks in their fight to reach the League One play-offs.

He’s made 19 starts and two substitute appearances, spending 1641 minutes on the pitch. Football statistics website Whoscored.com have him as Charlton’s best performer this season, with an average rating of 7.40 per game.

Jayden Stockley on loan at Charlton

He’s their third highest scorer behind former PNE loanee Chuks Aneke (15) and Conor Washington (11).

Stockley and his team-mates are in a three-way battle for the last remaining play-off slot in League One.

They play Hull City on Sunday afternoon, and together with Oxford are a point behind sixth-placed Portsmouth – the only side in the play-off positions they can catch.

What happens with Stockley in the summer will be interesting to see.

His loan at The Valley has given him the regular run of matches he wanted, with him rediscovering his scoring touch.

In the first half of the campaign at North End, the 27-year-old had started only four Championship games, plus three in the cup competitions.

His one goal this season was a belter, a volley from 35 yards against Birmingham.

PNE could be tempted to sell as they look to rebuild the squad in the summer.

But they will also have it in mind that Stockley has been back among the goals, albeit a divison lower.

He cost £750,000 from Exeter in January 2019.