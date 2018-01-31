Preston striker Eoin Doyle returns to Oldham on loan

Preston striker Eoin Doyle has rejoined Oldham until the end of the season.

In the first bit of confirmed North End deadline day news, the Irishman is heading back to Boundary Park having scored 14 goals in 21 appearances for the Latics earlier in the season.

He is currently out of action having suffered a blood clot and is expected to return to action in March.

Any deal for him to leave Deepdale had to be completed before tonight's 11pm deadline however.

Oldham, who have already signed out-of-favour PNE midfielder Ben Pringle this month, are currently in the League One relegation zone.