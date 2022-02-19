Preston staying focused on themselves and not their opponent's troubles

The Royals will come to Deepdale (3pm) off the back of a 0-0 draw with Peterbrough United which then saw their team bus trapped by protesting fans.

Reading sit just above the relegation zone and there have been calls for manager Veljko Paunovic to leave.

Lowe however feels that a side such as Reading that is fighting for its life can be the toughest task.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bambo Diaby scored for the reserves against Bolton

“Whatever is going on at Reading goes on at Reading.

“All we have to do is prepare right for Reading, their style, their team, their manager and what they’re going to try and do to take points off us.

“They’re coming to take points off us and we don’t want that to happen.

“We’re not interested, with all due respect, to what’s going on behind the scenes. I don’t think we should be thinking about it because it’s the wrong thing to do.

“All we should be thinking about is every player that Reading have available for Saturday afternoon and make sure we put the game plan together and try to execute it.

“The teams that are down the bottom fighting for points are the toughest teams you’ll come up against.

“They’re fighting for their futures, they’re fighting for their football club and they don’t want to be rolled over against anyone.

“We’re expecting all three from them.

“People might look at it and say it is an easy win for Preston North End, if we win, it will be a hard fought win, nothing comes easy.”

Bambo Diaby played his first PNE game this week, scoring for the reserves as they beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0.

Lowe was in attendance but missed Diaby open the scoring with his head.

He will again be in contention for this afternoon’s game but it may still come too soon for the Senegalese.

“I missed it actually, I turned away and when I looked back I saw that he’d scored and was celebrating – with his muscles out,” said Lowe

“That’s Bambo’s first game in over two years, it was nice that he played 70 minutes or so and get some minutes into him. There is another game in the next few weeks against Liverpool so he’ll feature again in that.

“The quicker we can get him up to match speed the better but it’s been difficult with no reserves games.

“He’s enjoying it as everyone knows, he’s enjoying being back in the shirt and scoring. I’m really pleased, he adds just a bit more quality into the squad.”