News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Preston sign Man Utd starlet and £1.3m Luton Town striker as Football Manager predicts 2026 line up - gallery

We looked three years forward with Football Manager 2024 to see how the EFL Championship side have been getting on and what players they have signed.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST

Football Manager 2024 has been released live on Steam through early access and fans of the popular game are already sinking their teeth into the latest edition.

The series is now over 30-years old and an impressive worldwide database of clubs, players and staff gives gamers the opportunity to take charge of their beloved clubs and attempt to guide them to unprecedented successes. Just for fun, we simulated three years into the future with the new game to see how clubs across the EFL and the rest of the world had fared.

Here is how the Preston North End starting XI looked in our simulation at the close of the 2026 summer transfer window:

Preston’s undisputed first choice stopper throughout or simulation and also the club captain - misses just three league matches in all three seasons

1. GK - Freddie Woodman

Preston’s undisputed first choice stopper throughout or simulation and also the club captain - misses just three league matches in all three seasons

Photo Sales
A stalwart of the Deepdle defence, and vice captain, with his best season coming in 25/26 where he has an overall average rating of 7.05

2. CB - Jack Whatmough

A stalwart of the Deepdle defence, and vice captain, with his best season coming in 25/26 where he has an overall average rating of 7.05

Photo Sales
Arrives from Luton Town in January 2025 for a fee of £1.6m, he makes 12 appearances in the second half of that season and then establishes himself as a regular starter in 25/26

3. CB - Gabriel Osho

Arrives from Luton Town in January 2025 for a fee of £1.6m, he makes 12 appearances in the second half of that season and then establishes himself as a regular starter in 25/26

Photo Sales
Signed from Hearts by Ipswich Town for £450k in 2024, he has loans at Sheffield Wednesday and Watford before Preston pay £275k for his services in the summer of 2026

4. CB - Lewis Neilson

Signed from Hearts by Ipswich Town for £450k in 2024, he has loans at Sheffield Wednesday and Watford before Preston pay £275k for his services in the summer of 2026

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Football ManagerPrestonLuton Town