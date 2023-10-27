Football Manager 2024 has been released live on Steam through early access and fans of the popular game are already sinking their teeth into the latest edition.

The series is now over 30-years old and an impressive worldwide database of clubs, players and staff gives gamers the opportunity to take charge of their beloved clubs and attempt to guide them to unprecedented successes. Just for fun, we simulated three years into the future with the new game to see how clubs across the EFL and the rest of the world had fared.