Preston's Chris Maxwell in Wales squad for friendly against Mexico

Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has been called up for Wales' friendly against Mexico in the USA.

There is no place for Billy Bodin however in the 32-man party for the training camp and friendly in California on Monday, May 28.

Maxwell, who has represented Wales from Under 17 to Under 23 level but is yet to make an appearance for the senior side, is one of four goalkeepers in the squad.

Bodin misses out having made his debut off the bench in the defeat to Uruguay in China back in March.

Manager Ryan Giggs has named an experimental squad including seven players from the last Under 21 squad.

Gareth Bales, Ben Woodburn and Danny Ward are unavailable ahead of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The squad will be involved in an open training session at the Racecourse, Wrexham on Monday, May 21 before flying out to the USA to face Mexico at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena seven days later.