Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe believes his players deserve huge credit for starting the season well, despite the club’s lengthy injury list.

Missing from the match day squad last Saturday - as PNE beat Sheffield Wedneday one-nil away from home - were Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady, Emil Riis, Ali McCann, Ched Evans, Layton Stewart and Calvin Ramsay. North End are relying on the same players to keep performing - a challenge made slightly easier by a lack of midweek matches until mid-September.

It’s seven points from a possible nine for PNE, who drew at Bristol City on the opening day before wins over Sunderland and the Owls. North End now have a full week to prepare for Swansea City at home, as Preston look to extend their unbeaten start. Further business needs to be completed in the transfer window, but injury returns would be an equal boost to Lowe’s squad.

"We've got a small points target we’d like to get before the international break, but let's not forget we're without five or six key squad members," said Lowe. "We are filling the bench with the kids, who have been fantastic and deserve to be there, but the quicker the squad gets thicker - and maybe we can add one or two - then it'll be better for us.