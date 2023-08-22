News you can trust since 1886
Ryan Lowe praises thin Preston North End squad for tackling big early season test

Preston North End have collected seven points from nine this season

By George Hodgson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Ryan LoweRyan Lowe
Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe believes his players deserve huge credit for starting the season well, despite the club’s lengthy injury list.

Missing from the match day squad last Saturday - as PNE beat Sheffield Wedneday one-nil away from home - were Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady, Emil Riis, Ali McCann, Ched Evans, Layton Stewart and Calvin Ramsay. North End are relying on the same players to keep performing - a challenge made slightly easier by a lack of midweek matches until mid-September.

It’s seven points from a possible nine for PNE, who drew at Bristol City on the opening day before wins over Sunderland and the Owls. North End now have a full week to prepare for Swansea City at home, as Preston look to extend their unbeaten start. Further business needs to be completed in the transfer window, but injury returns would be an equal boost to Lowe’s squad.

"We've got a small points target we’d like to get before the international break, but let's not forget we're without five or six key squad members," said Lowe. "We are filling the bench with the kids, who have been fantastic and deserve to be there, but the quicker the squad gets thicker - and maybe we can add one or two - then it'll be better for us.

"But, as you've seen now, the lads are putting their bodies on the line, playing the right way, being savvy about everything they do and they're managing the game spot on. So, no complaints at our end. We can only deal with what we've got and what we've got is a bare minimum squad at the moment. But, hopefully in the next couple of weeks, we'll have a few bodies back."

