Millwall have been allocated more than 1,500 tickets for Saturday’s game at Deepdale

Millwall fans and the club have been put on notice ahead of their Championship trip to Preston this weekend.

An independent commission has imposed an action plan upon the London outfit following a breach of Football Association rule E21 during their fixture at Wigan’s DW Stadium last season.

The punishment - which also carries an FA threat of ‘a very significant financial penalty’ should there be any further cases of discriminatory abuse by supporters - has been handed out following chants aimed at the Latics’ then Republic of Ireland international James McClean.

Three counts of abuse with ‘express or implied reference to religion’ were admitted by Millwall, whose action plan will now be in place until the end of the 204025 season.

Steps that must be taken as a result of the disciplinary panel’s ruling include making their fan base aware of the severity of the charge and that the chants directed at McClean, who has since moved to Wrexham, are in effect a criminal offence.

A full review of their stewarding and training procedures has also been ordered, while collaboration with bodies such as Kick It Out has been advised in order to promote its anti-discrimination policies.

Furthermore, the Lions must send two stewards to away matches deemed ‘high risk’.

Millwall’s next game is against Preston at Deepdale on Saturday. The club have been allocated 1,503 tickets for the fixture.

In response to the action plan, a statement from Millwall read: ‘The club strongly condemns discrimination of all kinds and has a zero-tolerance policy against such abuse.