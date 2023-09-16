Duane Holmes celebrates

There was an added buzz about Deepdale pre-match, not to the surprise of anyone. It was always going to be the case: two weeks since the last outing, with Preston North End flying high at the top of the Championship table and the opponents Ryan Lowe’s former club in Plymouth Argyle. It was white and green galore outside PNE’s home, for the first meeting between the two clubs in almost 13 years.

And the Pilgrims didn’t half play their part - backed by more than two-and-a-half thousand hardy souls, Steven Schumacher’s men were expressive, fluent and threatening over the course of the 90 minutes. But in an added edge contest there was a sharpness about the Lilywhites from the off, to go with the steel that has served them so well so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two o’clock saw the team news drop, with full debuts for deadline day recruits Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic adding to the occasion. As far as first impressions go, the former made himself an instant hit. With 38 seconds on the clock it was Millar’s purposeful run down the left and teasing cross which led to Duane Holmes - back in the starting lineup - heading home the opener on the rebound. Deepdale boomed with noise; the fired up away end stunned.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a vibrancy to Millar which has you hooked on every moment in which he has involved. It is, of course, early days - but on first glance the Canadian can add an infectious sense of fun to Preston’s team; someone at home with the ball at feet, driving at defenders and twinkling his toes. And when the ball broke his way down the left flank, midway through the first half, there was only one thing in his mind. Millar flew at the green shirts ahead of him and his final two touches were utterly devastating: the first to open up the shot and the second to bury the ball into the bottom right corner with glorious precision.

North End headed in at half-time in a strong position, but certainly not comfortable given the questions asked by the Pilgrims. Steven Schumacher’s men were slick and quick in the final third, with several openings carved out down both flanks. Preston were brilliant at getting a last ditch foot in but Plymouth still believed and made it game on with an hour played: Ryan Hardie finishing well one-v-one. A grand stand finish was set up and any outcome seemed possible with half-an-hour to play. The visitors kept coming and coming, while North End failed to make one of their promising counter attacks count in order to finish the game.

Millar looked set to make it three in the closing stages but the number 23 was thwarted, with the goal at his mercy after showing hypnotic dancing feet again. Seven added minutes made life tense among the home faithful, but aerial animal Jack Whatmough played a vital part in the dying embers as Preston - as is becoming a great team habit - showed the grit required to get over the line when the going got tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes (Whatmough 62’), Potts, Ledson (Whiteman 60’), McCann, Millar, Holmes, Browne (Frokjaer 46’), Osmajic (Brady 75’)