Preston North End’s Liam Millar is congratulated on scoring

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 7

Some big moments in the first half to deny Mumba and Kesler-Hayden. One shaky moment in the first half when he fumbled Whittaker’s effort, but he survived. Took pressure off in the closing stages.

Jordan Storey - 7

Battled hard and some solid box defending over the piece. Strong in the air and wanted to help PNE get forward.

Liam Lindsay - 7

Plymouth had plenty of pace and they asked some real questions of him but he showed determination to get through it and see the win home.

Andrew Hughes - 7

Some vital interceptions and tackles over the course of the game, before being forced off in the second half.

Brad Potts - 7

Passing was off at times in the first half but grew into the game and got into some good positions second half. Unlucky to see an effort hit the post and come crashing back out.

Ryan Ledson - 6

Brought aggression and bite and made some important last ditch clearances. Had to tread carefully after being booked on 21 minutes.

Ali McCann - 6

Was busy as always, getting in faces and working tirelessly. Bailed Woodman out in the first half with a vital clearance.

Liam Millar - 8

Instrumental in both goals; creating the first and tucking home the second brilliantly. A fine full debut in PNE colours.

Duane Holmes - 7

Popped up for the opening goal inside 40 seconds - in the right place at the right time. Carried a threat throughout and worked hard in the closing stages to help defend.

Alan Browne - 6

Made way at half-time with Lowe sensing some fatigue. Had equipped himself reasonably; pressing the ball and closing down defenders.

Milutin Osmajic - 6

Some encouraging signs on debut and should only go from strength-to-strength with more training and settling in time. Denied his first PNE goal in the second half as he saw a point blank header saved.

Substitutes

Mads Frokjaer- 6

Looked to find the killer pass and provide a creative spark. Saw a low, tame effort saved easily. Ran the hard yards towards the end.

Ben Whiteman - 6

His first minutes of the season; a big boost to PNE. Showed his range of passing and took responsibility.

Jack Whatmough - 7

Won multiple headers and defended impressively for the final half-an-hour. A warrior of a defender.

Robbie Brady - 5