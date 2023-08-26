Preston North End’s Andrew Hughes celebrates

Preston North End came from behind to beat Swansea City 2-1 at Deepdale.

Ryan Lowe’s men trailed at the break, with Harrison Ashby having slotted home the opening goal on 33 minutes with a precise finish.

PNE’s manager changed things up in the second half and it was Andrew Hughes who headed home the equaliser after the hour, before Duane Holmes raised the roof with the winner - a ruthless first time finish from close range - on 79 minutes.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 6

Little he could do about Ashby’s goal. Kicking hit and miss in the first half, but dealt with late crosses to help keep Swansea out.

Jordan Storey - 6

Started aggressively, getting tight to Swansea’s attackers. Lost Patino for the goal. Looked to get forward and link play up.

Liam Lindsay - 7

Went about his business pretty well in the heart of defence - clearing crosses, reading danger and keeping it simple on the ball.

Andrew Hughes - 8

On the front foot and put in some excellent tackles - one was goal saving in the first half. His header to equalise was wonderful.

Brad Potts - 8

Endless endeavour down the right flank. He has started the season strongly.

Ryan Ledson - 7

A couple of loose moments, but went into the book early on and managed the game well enough from there.

Alan Browne - 8

Another top shift from the skipper, who moved into a more advanced role on the hour and provided a great assist for Hughes.

Kian Best - 5

An off day for the youngster, but still such early days for him. Caught out a couple of times defensively, with Ashby sneaking into dangerous positions.

Duane Holmes - 8

Much more involved than last week and was busy throughout. Stuck his goal away emphatically and was a threat for PNE.

Mads Frokjaer - 7

A frustrating first half for him, but kept his head up and assisted Holmes brilliantly for the winner. A committed shift.

Will Keane - 7

Tireless work up there as the lone striker, chasing every lost cause and linking the game up. Saw a first half shot saved.

Substitutes

Ali McCann - 7

Full of energy and bite off the bench. Did well.

Jack Whatmough - 6

Slotted in at the back and helped see the points home

Ben Woodburn - 6