Preston North End’s Liam Lindsay celebrates

Preston North End extended their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a 0-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Lilywhites headed into the match having drawn at Bristol City and beaten Sunderland last time out. North End went closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, but Brad Potts’ volley from 12 yards was kept out smartly by Devis Vasquez in the Owls goal.

North End will have taken encouragement from their first half showing and it took them just four minutes of the second to hit the front. Kian Best’s free-kick delivery from the left was as inviting as it gets and Liam Lindsay was there to bullet his header home from close range. The Scot’s goal - his first in PNE colours since May 2021 - proved to be the winning moment.

Here are our post-match ratings from Hillsborough.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 7

Distribution hit and miss in the first half but was on hand to keep out Gregory. First clean sheet of the season in the bag.

Jordan Storey - 7

Steady defensively and looked to push on down the right and combine.

Liam Lindsay - 8

Solid shift in the heart of PNE’s defence. A bullet of a diving header to send North End into the lead and on their way to three points.

Andrew Hughes - 7

Some key first half blocks in quick succession as Wednesday threatened from the edge of the box. A strong showing.

Brad Potts - 8

Started positively after an impressive performance last week. Saw an early volley saved well and his decision making in and out of possession was sharp. Ran himself into the ground.

Ryan Ledson - 7

Battled away in the engine room, tackling and intercepting. Looked to play forward when he got on the ball.

Alan Browne - 8

Dropped into a deeper role alongside Ledson and put in another impressive performance. Swung some inviting set pieces in and won the battle in midfield.

Kian Best - 8

Created two first half chances with crosses from the left and then provided a glorious assist for Lindsay’s opener. Hard in the tackle and courageous on the ball.

Duane Holmes - 6

Blew hot and cold but was always looking to provide a spark and pick up dangerous pockets of space in and around the box. Did his defensive duties well.

Mads Frokjaer - 6

Some sloppy first half moments but worked hard off the ball when his team needed him to track back. Didn’t find the space or see as much of the ball as he would’ve liked.

Will Keane - 6

Constantly busy up there as the lone striker, even if the breaks weren’t always coming. Had a couple of chances first half and was relentless in his work rate.

Substitutes

Ben Woodburn - 6

Added some fresh legs for the final 20 minutes and did both sides of the game well enough.

Jack Whatmough - 6

Slotted in at the back and saw the win over the line. A couple of important interceptions.

Noah Mawene - 6