Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale (left) chats to manager Ryan Lowe before the match

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale believes Ryan Lowe has improved as a manager during his time at Deepdale.

Appointed in December 2021 to succeed Frankie McAvoy, Lowe arrived with a burgeoning reputation given his work at Bury and Plymouth Argyle. The Liverpudlian’s first press conference captured the imagination of supporters, with the January addition of loan star Cameron Archer helping PNE kick on in the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following campaign was certainly up and down, with North End’s away form excellent but the product on show at Deepdale extremely poor. Preston ended up finishing 12th, with improvement seen in February to April after a particularly testing festive period. Again, a loan striker signing in Tom Cannon proved to be a huge boost.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe headed into his second full season as manager this summer and his team are top of the Championship after five games. The club recruited six permanent players in the transfer window and two loans. Lowe has spoken about altering tactics to suit his squad of players more - and Ridsdale sees a manager who continues to learn.

"I will have to choose my words carefully, because I get on really well with Ryan and I don't want to say anything he thinks is critical of him," said Ridsdale. "My view is that everybody, in every job, if they are good, learns something new every day. I have been doing this a long time and I learn something new every day.

“Ryan has been doing it for a relatively short space of time and I think he's a better manager today, than the day we hired him. I think that is a compliment, because when you bring someone else in who has been successful elsewhere - albeit at a lower league - you walk in and assume it will be as easy. But, the Championship is unforgiving and I think it sometimes a shock to the system just how tough it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad