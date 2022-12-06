Preston North End's young stars set for Deepdale clash with Rotherham United in FA Youth Cup

The game will take place at Deepdale, as is always the case with FA Youth Cup matches where possible, and the kick off for the game has been changed.

Initially, the game was due to be played at 7pm but due to concerns over the pitch freezing, the game has been brought forward to 2pm.

North End were knocked out of the cup at this stage last season after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough but this time face fellow Yorkshire side Rotherham.

Preston North End's Finlay Cross-Adair in action at Deepdale during his debut against Stoke City

Supporters can attend the game, with free entry for season card holders of both teams. It is £5 for adults otherwise and £1 for concessions.

There are several players that are set to feature for the youth team that have already featured for the PNE first team, such as Jacob Slater and Finlay Cross-Adair.

