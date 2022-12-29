Having enjoyed the stabilising influence of Trevor Hemmings in the Boardroom for several years, the passing of the much-loved owner towards the end of last year has ultimately left supporters wondering what the future direction of the club will be.

The Hemmings family have reaffirmed their commitment to the club – but have made no secret of the fact that they would be willing to pass the baton on should a suitable buyer, with North End’s best interests firmly at heart, come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club entered into negotiations at the start of the year with American businessman Chris Kirchner, who had agreed a price to buy the club, its training grounds and the land in Ingol.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates at the end of the match at Norwich City

As it transpired, Kirchner attempted to change the price that he had agreed on two occasions and was told no by PNE, meaning any potential deal was off.

He then tried to buy Derby County for a second time, which came to nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current Board have curried favour with the fans after appointing a charismatic young manager in shape of Ryan Lowe a few months previously.

He has changed the style of play and was keen to engage with the fans in the media, encouraging them to back the team and be a part of what he was trying to build at Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End's Cameron Archer celebrates scoring the opening goal in front of the Blackpool fans in April

At the start of the summer the Board released season ticket prices which were cheap and affordable if fans were willing to commit early – and a record number of supporters were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trip to Spain in the summer only appeared to strengthen the bond between the fans and the club and early signings in the summer transfer window helped too though some of the goodwill fell away at the end of the window as PNE did not sign a right wing back or another much-needed forward.

Fans were however prepared to give the club time but as time went on, their patience has worn thin. It is an interesting scenario, where fan attitudes had been at an all-time high in the summer and by the end of the year they have dropped off dramatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It culminated in an open letter to the Board, with the fans keen to address the way the club was being run and ask for answer to many questions.

Preston North End's Ben Woodburn celebrates scoring against Blackburn Rovers

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a startling difference from having one of the best atmospheres around the club that we have seen for some time, to the feelings of discontent that have been building over the past few months and seem to be on a knife’s edge from week to week.

There are certainly frustrations on the terraces but the January transfer window may go some way to satisfying some sections of the fanbase if North End can boost their squad for the second half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A play-off charge is something well within the club’s grasp as on the pitch, it has been a relatively successful year for North End and Lowe.

He took over a side at the wrong end of the table but over the course of the past 12 months, only four teams have won more points than PNE in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United, Luton Town and Millwall are the only sides that can better the 70 points that the Lilywhites have picked up – and Millwall only by one.

It is an objective reason to say this has been a good year for PNE, and depending on where you stand on the previous unhappiness over transfers, it could even be said it’s a very good effort considering the usual constraints at North End in terms of the lack of funds to spend in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has seen PNE occupy a play-off spot, reward a handful of young players with their first team debut and leave them within a chance of the top six going into the second half of this season.

There have, of course, been ups and downs on the pitch. A 1-0 win at home to Blackpool in April was then counterbalanced with a 4-2 defeat at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 4-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers later on in that month was avenged this season with a 4-1 win at Ewood Park.

There were also memorable wins over Barnsley on Gentry Day, Middlesbrough to end last season and Norwich City away this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season the Championship is wide open and that could play into North End’s hands, they need only a good run of form, such as their impressive three wins in just six days prior to the World Cup break, and they’re right in the thick of things.

There have been complaints at times over the style of play at Deepdale but at the same time also praise for the passing and the forward play when everything clicks into gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, it seems January could play a huge part in how the rest of the season pans out but when it comes to 2022, PNE can be very happy with how their year has gone.