Preston North End's visit to West Bromwich Albion is rearranged
Preston North End's Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion has been given a new date.
The trip to The Hawthorns, initially scheduled for December 30, was postponed due to Covid cases in the PNE squad.
It will now take place on Wednesday, January 26, with an 8pm kick-off.
Tickets and club travel purchased for the original date will remain valid, while tickets will go on sale from 9am on January 4.
North End's game against Sheffield United at Deepdale, which also fell foul to the Covid outbreak, has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 18.
