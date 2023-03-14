Preston North End's unbeaten run deserves credit as they made it 7 against Rotherham United in the Championship

It was a reinvented double act once again doing the damage for the Lilywhites, Cannon and Evans. They may not have the comedic value of a potentially lesser known double act of a similar name, but they're in better shape and banging in the goals for North End.

Tom Cannon opened the scoring for the second game in a row with a finish born out of instinct. He was in the right place at the right time to finish off a move that went from left to right, back to left and into the back of the net as Robbie Brady headed the ball into the Evertonian's path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Hakeem Odoffin had made it 1-1 from a corner, Ched Evans volleyed Ryan Lowe's side back into the lead, finding the far corner on his left foot from the edge of the box.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon scores the opening goal

It was a deserved win for North End, they looked a threat, did the right things at the right time and took their chances enough to give them the three points.

In truth, they should have had more but that's the story of Preston's season and it is better that they were creating chances than just getting by on what they could - and they were not punished for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are a fantastic side when they have something to defend, which is why scoring first has largely decided their games, particularly when out of form.

But to have been where they were, losing three in four in the league and that last to local rivals in a pitiful display, to now being seven games unbeaten is a marked improvement and one that deserves some credit.

And again more to the point, they look like scoring again. Cannon and Evans just seem to fit together like perfect pieces in a puzzle.

The Everton loanee is the type that wants to sit on the shoulder and gamble onto any mistakes, away from all the fighting in the middle of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans on the other hand wants to be right in the middle of all that, instigating it if he can, and he has a remarkable ability to somehow emerge from the carnage with the ball, bringing others into play.

It draws players in and makes space for the likes of Cannon who is always sniffing out goals.

Going into games now, you can feel fairly confident that the Lilywhites have a goal in them, which is a wonderful change of pace compared to feeling like a 1-0 deficit was unassailable.

Credit can also go to the likes of Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson who have both been in fine form in the centre of the park doing a lot of the leg work, the former likely on very little sleep after welcoming his second son into the world on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bambo Diaby has come in from the cold and looked imperious at the heart of the back three. It’s all coming together and giving a little bit of hope for a strong end to the season.