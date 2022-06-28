Preston North End's transfer market continues to evolve with two cancelled contracts, a goalkeeping addition and a trialist

It was a busy day for North End on Monday as they welcomed back the players for the start of pre-season training. Not only that, but they agreed to cancel the contracts of both Tom Bayliss and Josh Earl as well as completing the signing of David ‘Dai’ Cornell from Peterborough United.

Bayliss was transfer listed this summer and PNE were keen to get the former Coventry City man off the wage bill having not made an impact in his three seasons at Deepdale.

There was plenty of optimism when the 23-year-old initially signed but he failed to live up to the excitement and just about made 20 apperances for Preston in the end, his last season spent on loan at Wigan Athletic. Despite having one year left on his deal and agreement was made to cancel his contract, with a move to Shrewsbury Town already lined up. He signed a two-year-deal, with the option of a third.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Josh Earl in action against Fulham.

Earl on the other hand was somewhat of a regular at Deepdale last season, particularly in the first half of the campaign, though he did fall out of favour before it concluded.

Under McAvoy the academy product was the starting wing back but that was not the case under Ryan Lowe, who grew increasingly frustrated with Earl’s persistence to cut inside and in the end Ali McCann replaced him at wing back when Greg Cunningham was unavailable.

It ends a 14-year association with North End for the 23-year-old, who made his debut in August 2017. There were signs that Earl, at 6ft 4in, could make a strong career for himself at Preston but his form faltered one too many times. He played both at wing back for PNE and at centre back when out on loan – where he played for Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Burton Albion – but could not nail down a starting spot upon his returns.

Coming the other way however was Cornell, who joined after ending last season at Peterborough United. He played 32 times for the Posh as they were relegated to League One but the 31-year-old will provide Championship experience in reserve as he pushes Freddie Woodman for the starting spot.

New PNE signing David Cornell.

That addition also sorts out the goalkeeping department, with Woodman and Cornell now in, having had no senior goalkeepers this time last week.

Focus will now turn to strikers and full backs for North End, with several strikers still under consideration and a full back in talks with the club.

North End last night confirmed that former Liverpool striker Ben Woodburn is currently on trial with the club, his contract with the Reds having expired this summer.