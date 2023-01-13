Evans’ current deal was due to expire at the end of this season, having originally signed for the club in January 2021.

The 34-year-old is in a rich vein of form at the moment, scoring six goals in his last seven games which has shot him to the top of the PNE goalscoring charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the new deal, Evans said: “I’m over the moon; to get the extra year is amazing.

Preston North End's Ched Evans celebrates scoring the winning goal against Stoke City at the start of the month

“I think the next 18 months at Preston could be really positive. If you look at where we are in the league as well, it looks like there could be big, exciting times ahead for Preston.

“I’m happy here, really happy. I’m friends with all the lads, I get on with everybody, so it was an easy decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel good, I feel strong at the moment and it’s probably the best position I’ve been in for the past few years and I’m just really pleased with how it’s going.”

The Welshman has played featured 66 times for North End, scoring 13 goals, and is growing more and more into a cult figure amongst the PNE support with his tireless work ethic during games and willingness to put his body on the line for the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been a key player for manager Ryan Lowe this season, particularly of late with injuries to other strikers.

Lowe said: “First and foremost, I’m pleased for Ched and his family, because we felt he was well worthy of this extended contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The timing with contracts has got to be spot on and, with the way Ched has been playing, he certainly deserves it, and I’m pleased we’ve sorted it relatively easily and quickly.

“I’ve said numerous times if you do good by me and the football club, we’ll do good by you, and that’s what we’ve done.

Advertisement Hide Ad