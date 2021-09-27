Preston North End's three for two ticket offer for Championship games ahead of Liverpool clash
Preston North End are running a ticket offer for three Championship games next month which will allow fans a level of priority for the Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool.
Fans can buy tickets for the Deepdale matches against Derby County, Coventry City and Luton Town for the price of two.
Those who do will benefit when ticket details are announced for the Liverpool tie which will be played on Wednesday, October 25.
At the moment the three for two deal is only available online at mypne.com and tickets will be posted out.
North End host Derby on Saturday, October 16 after the international break, then play Coventry on Wednesday, October 20.
Luton's visit to Deepdale in on Saturday, October 30.
The Liverpool game has been selected for liver coverage by Sky Sports, with PNE receiving a £125,000 broadcast fee.
Ticket details for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's men are set to be announced by North End this week.
