Preston North End's three for two ticket offer for Championship games ahead of Liverpool clash

Fans can buy tickets for the Deepdale matches against Derby County, Coventry City and Luton Town for the price of two.

Those who do will benefit when ticket details are announced for the Liverpool tie which will be played on Wednesday, October 25.

At the moment the three for two deal is only available online at mypne.com and tickets will be posted out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

North End host Derby on Saturday, October 16 after the international break, then play Coventry on Wednesday, October 20.

Luton's visit to Deepdale in on Saturday, October 30.

The Liverpool game has been selected for liver coverage by Sky Sports, with PNE receiving a £125,000 broadcast fee.

Ticket details for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's men are set to be announced by North End this week.