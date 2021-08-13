Preston North End's squad needs to be trimmed says Deepdale head coach

Championship clubs have a 25-man squad limit on players aged over 21 or who are on loan. They can register an unlimited number of younger players.

Currently North End have 28 players senior players, including Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg who counts towards the quota.

Izzy Brown is in that group of 28 but North End won't register him while he recovers from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy (right) with Paul Gallagher

PNE head coach McAvoy said: “I don’t think there is any doubt that players will have to leave.

“I’ll have to be honest about which are the ones who are going to add something to us and which players might not be in my plans for the 25.

“I’ve not had those conversations in finite detail yet but I will have to.”