Preston North End's squad needs to be trimmed says Deepdale head coach
Frankie McAvoy says numbers will need to be trimmed from the Preston North End squad before the transfer window shuts.
Championship clubs have a 25-man squad limit on players aged over 21 or who are on loan. They can register an unlimited number of younger players.
Currently North End have 28 players senior players, including Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg who counts towards the quota.
Izzy Brown is in that group of 28 but North End won't register him while he recovers from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.
PNE head coach McAvoy said: “I don’t think there is any doubt that players will have to leave.
“I’ll have to be honest about which are the ones who are going to add something to us and which players might not be in my plans for the 25.
“I’ve not had those conversations in finite detail yet but I will have to.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here