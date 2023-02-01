Preston North End's signings made in January transfer window explained and analysed

Tom Cannon was the first man through the door, joining on loan from Premier League side Everton. Liam Delap waited only a couple of days more before also joining North End on loan, parent club Manchester City sending him to Lancashire.

And in the final hours of the transfer window, Preston swooped in to secure the services of Josh Onomah who had left Fulham earlier that day, on a deal until the end of the season.

We take a look at how the deals came about, why and what it means for PNE.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon

Tom Cannon

Cannon was the first player North End signed in January but his signing was not without a curious sub plot. PNE had been in the hunt for Cameron Archer from Aston Villa, to return to Deepdale after scoring seven goals over the second half of last season, but he instead chose to move to Middlesbrough.

Preston quickly moved on and signed Cannon from Everton, who had been impressing in their U23s, had made his first team and scored five in five in the Papa Johns Trophy against EFL sides.

It was, and is, hoped that Cannon can provide that clinical edge that Archer did, a real predator that looks to attack the goal and knows how to score goals.

Liam Delap looks dejected after his tough introduction to life at PNE

And like Archer, it is his first loan in the football league, so there may be a bit of settling in required.

The 20-year-old has made a bright start to life at North End though and so far is only missing his first goal.

Liam Delap

Delap followed Cannon through the door just a couple of days later and like his colleague, there was of course more sub plot.

PNE's latest signing Josh Onomah. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

Emil Riis had pulled up hurt in North End’s defeat to Stoke City at the start of the month – a game in which Delap played – and it turned out he had suffered an ACL injury, ruling the Dane out for the rest of the season.

It meant PNE needed further reinforcements up front and they jumped at the chance to take Delap off Stoke’s hands. He’s scored three times in the first half of the season for the Potters and was open to a different challenge, so departed for Deepdale.

He has the unenviable task of making his debut with the Lilywhites 3-0 down after 30 minutes against a Norwich City side running riot in PR1, but he was one of few positive to take out of the game.

Delap was cup tied for the game against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup – thanks to a game against Hartlepool United – but now has a chance to earn a run of games in the side with an uninterrupted league schedule.

A bigger forward, it is hoped that Delap can prove to be the whole package, capable of holding the ball up, running in behind and scoring goals.

Josh Onomah

The third and final signing of PNE’s January dealings, Onomah’s move happened quite quickly. The former Fulham man was released from his deal at Craven Cottage at 1:30pm on Tuesday and was a North End player by 7pm.

He’s made two appearances for Fulham so far this season in the Premier League, including against Manchester United, but it’s the pedigree that interests.

Onomah is known for being an attacking midfielder who looks to take people on and impact the game, something which PNE are crying out for.

At 25, he still has plenty to give and possibly a point to prove. His short term deal, which takes him to the end of the season, presents both risk and safety for both parties, so we’ll see how it pans out.