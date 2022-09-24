Preston North End's season so far in pictures

It has been a mixed season so far, the imprerious defensive clinic that has been put on, in setting new records and keeping six seven clean sheets to start their league season, to the lacklustre three goals mustered so far.

North End’s faltering forward line has caused the most concern but a 4-1 away win in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town means at least PNE have seen their side truly turn someone over. An evening out at Molineux getting a tast of the Premier League was also a good experience, North End narrowly edged out of the cup 2-1.

But as things are with North End, it certainly has not been boring when it comes to the Lilywhites, though goalless draw after goalless draw might insist otherwise.

1. PNE 0-2 Sheffield United Freddie Woodman berates his teammates as they concede the first of two goals against Sheffield United. Iliam Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie score in each half for the league leaders as the Yorkshiremen come out on top in Lancashire, with Ryan Lowe serving the last of a two-match touchline ban.

2. PNE 0-0 Rotherham United Ryan Lowe reacts during PNE's 0-0 draw with Rotherham United at Deepdale, making it just one goal four league games but no goals conceded.

3. Wolves 2-1 PNE Ben Woodburn scores his first PNE goal to get North End back in the game against Wolves but it remains 2-1 until the final whistle. Woodburn stars but an ankle injury will rule him out for some time, countryman Dai Cornell also saved a penalty on his debut but is beaten by Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore as Preston are knocked out of the cup.

4. Cardiff City 0-0 PNE Preston North End's Alan Browne during the game at the Cardiff City stadium where the visitors were second best throughout and were lucky to come away from the Welsh captial with anything. Another point, another clean sheet and another league game without a goal.