Ledson is in his fifth season at the club and having won the player of the year award in the past too, is experienced in what it is like to be at North End.

He has seen many attempts to get into the play-offs and so far all have fallen short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this week’s Q&A with the Lancashire Post, ahead of this weekend’s game against Norwich City, Ledson discusses the new signings, a play-off push and also becoming a dad.

Preston North End's Ryan Ledson

How do you feel the season is going so far?

“We're doing alright, we're a few points off the play-offs and it's tight in the league. You would have taken being a few points off the play-offs come January, getting a few signings in to strengthen us up. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

You have some new faces in the squad, one of which is Tom Cannon who you already knew, are you looking after him as a new player?

“I am. I said to him that when I first came I had Calum Woods and he looked after me when I was a young lad. He lives by mine so I've looked after him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've seen bits and bobs of him, I still follow the Everton youth setup. We trained the other day and he looks a sharp player. He definitely knows where the back of the net is and I'm looking forward to linking up with him.”

Do the players feel like they’re being backed by the club with the new signings that have been made?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been here a good few years now and I remember there was one season where we were bang in the mix, we were definitely in the play-offs and we needed the January to go and push and it didn't happen for one reason or another. Maybe this year they've thought we're close and if we get a couple more in it could maybe help us get further up the table. We just have to go to the end of the season, it's not over, anything can happen, but if you get players in that can help you you might just nick in.”

You’re getting closer to becoming a dad...

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She's 37 weeks, she's ready to pop. It can be any time now, can't it? I'm just waiting now, I reckon in 10 days, maybe two weeks, it'll finally be here. I am prepared, I think it gets to a stage, every woman will know, where she just wants the baby to come out now and you start your journey. She's been as good as gold. It's been hard for her. Any girl, they're absolute machines to go through what they have to go through. I take my hat off to all of them.”

If there’s a game and the baby is coming, what do you do?

Advertisement Hide Ad