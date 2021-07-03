Preston North End's recruitment pleases head coach Frankie McAvoy and there's more to be done

Izzy Brown, Liam Lindsay, Matthew Olosunde and Sepp van den Berg have put pen to paper, with there a couple more deals in the pipeline.

For Lindsay and van den Berg, these are familiar surroundings having been on loan last season.

Lindsay signed full-time in June, with van den Berg coming back on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Izzy Brown joins his Preston North End team-mates in a run at the Euxton training ground Photo courtesy of PNE

Brown and Olosunde are the brand new boys, both having already impressed head coach McAvoy in the first two days of pre-season training at Euxton.

McAvoy says Brown being able to regard Preston as ‘home’ after seven loan spells in his career, will be key.

“We felt Izzy would be good business, we know he has undoubted talent,” McAvoy told the Lancashire Post.

“I think he has lost his way a wee bit, he’s had quite a few loans and sometimes you need to find a home.

“When I spoke to Izzy before we signed him, I told him here could be home.

“He’s someone who I feel wants to do really well.

“This season hopefully we can rediscover the Izzy Brown we know he can be.

“If you’d watched the sessions we’ve done in the last two days, you’d have seen the quality he has.

“Give him the ball and he’s got great vision, quality and awareness.

“I see him as a forward thinking player, he can play anywhere across the front line if we play a three.

“If we play a diamond he can be one of the three players behind the strikers.

“Or he might even be one of the two strikers up top because he’s a strong lad who is good playing with his back to goal.”

McAvoy has a striker on his priority list, while Daniel Iversen will return on loan later in pre-season.

Content to wait for that to happen, McAvoy was pleased to get four signings done before the first day of training.

“We wanted quite a bit done before pre-season,” said the Scot.

“Matthew Olosunde took a bit longer than we envisaged but we managed to get him signed before we started.

“It was crucial to bring in a right-back and Matthew will strengthen that area.

“Sepp played extremely well there last season and can also cover right centre-back.

“I felt Liam did really well here last season and I wanted to bring him back. If we can add one or two more players, I’d be delighted.”