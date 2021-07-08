All the Championship transfer talk

Preston North End's record sale is on Nottingham Forest's radar: Championship transfer round-up

Championship clubs are busy trying to do transfer business with pre-season training in full swing.

Former Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill, who the Lilywhites sold to West Ham in a £9.5m deal in January 2018, could be on the move.

Currently with Norwich City, who he helped to promotion to the Premier League, Hugill is reportedly on the radar of Nottingham Forest.

Three Championship clubs - Derby, Hull and Reading - have been revealed as being under EFL transfer embargos of varying degrees.

Here is a round-up of the transfer talk from the Championship.

1. Posh frontman still in favour

Peterboriugh manager says he will continue to play Siriki Dembele despite him handing in a transfer request. (Peterborough Telegraph)

2. Cardiff striker on the move

Cardiff striker Max Watters, signed in January from Crawley, is set to join MK Dons on a season's loan. (Football Insider)

3. Defender on Sheffield United radar

Brighton defender Matt Clarke, who was on loan at Derby last season, is a target for Sheffield United. (The Sun)

4. Birmingham eye striker

Birmingham have been linked with former Liverpool and Sunderland striker Fabio Borini who has been playing in Turkey. (Birmingham Live)

