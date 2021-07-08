Preston North End's record sale is on Nottingham Forest's radar: Championship transfer round-up
Championship clubs are busy trying to do transfer business with pre-season training in full swing.
Former Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill, who the Lilywhites sold to West Ham in a £9.5m deal in January 2018, could be on the move.
Currently with Norwich City, who he helped to promotion to the Premier League, Hugill is reportedly on the radar of Nottingham Forest.
Three Championship clubs - Derby, Hull and Reading - have been revealed as being under EFL transfer embargos of varying degrees.
Here is a round-up of the transfer talk from the Championship.
