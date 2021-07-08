Preston North End's record sale is on Nottingham Forest's radar: Championship transfer round-up

Former Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill, who the Lilywhites sold to West Ham in a £9.5m deal in January 2018, could be on the move.

Currently with Norwich City, who he helped to promotion to the Premier League, Hugill is reportedly on the radar of Nottingham Forest.

Three Championship clubs - Derby, Hull and Reading - have been revealed as being under EFL transfer embargos of varying degrees.

Here is a round-up of the transfer talk from the Championship.

1. Posh frontman still in favour Peterboriugh manager says he will continue to play Siriki Dembele despite him handing in a transfer request. (Peterborough Telegraph) Photo: Press Association

2. Cardiff striker on the move Cardiff striker Max Watters, signed in January from Crawley, is set to join MK Dons on a season's loan. (Football Insider) Photo: Press Association

3. Defender on Sheffield United radar Brighton defender Matt Clarke, who was on loan at Derby last season, is a target for Sheffield United. (The Sun) Photo: Press Association

4. Birmingham eye striker Birmingham have been linked with former Liverpool and Sunderland striker Fabio Borini who has been playing in Turkey. (Birmingham Live) Photo: JPIMedia