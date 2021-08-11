Preston North End's £535 most pricey season ticket compared to Blackburn & Stoke City

Most notably, stadiums across the division were packed out with raucous fans, as a loosening of Covid-19 restrictions allowed supporters to return to stadiums en masse to cheer on their respective teams.
As we gear up for another frantic weekend of action in the second-tier, we've taken a look (via The Second Tier) at every Championship club's most priciest season ticket, and ranked the teams by the least to most expensive 2021/22 pass to discover which supporters are getting the best, or indeed worst, deal.
Here's a look at where Preston North End and all their divisional rivals rank in the season ticket league table:
1. Derby County
Most expensive season ticket: N/A, not on sale due to Covid-19 pandemic uncertainties. Cheapest season ticket: N/A. Stadium capacity: 33,597. Final position last season: 21st in the Championship.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Hull City
Most expensive season ticket: N/A, offering monthly membership scheme. Cheapest season ticket: N/A. Stadium capacity: 25,586. Final position last season: 1st in League One.
Photo: George Wood
3. Swansea City
Most expensive season ticket: £299. Cheapest season ticket: £249. Stadium capacity: 21,088. Final position last season: 4th in the Championship.
Photo: Michael Steele
4. Huddersfield Town
Most expensive season ticket: £329. Cheapest season ticket: £249. Stadium capacity: 24,500. Final position last season: 20th in the Championship.
Photo: Matthew Lewis