Preston North End's predicted XI for Queens Park Rangers trip in Championship

Preston North End will look to secure back to back wins this weekend as they travel to the capital to face Queens Park Rangers on Good Friday.
PNE secured a famous 3-1 win over Blackpool last time out and sit five points off the play-off places ahead of this weekend’s journey down south.
QPR have been in freefall since topping the league table in October and are only four points clear of the relegation zone, and on their third manager of the season. Former Preston man Gareth Ainsworth is the man in charge now but there will be no favours from his former employers.
Ryan Lowe will be without Ched Evans for the game, as it was confirmed this week that he will be out for an extended period of time – alongside Greg Cunningham and Emil Riis.
Preston North End players huddle before kick off
Preston North End players huddle before kick off against Deepdale Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. GK: Freddie Woodman
One of the most consistent players for PNE this season, he's the clear no.1 and barring something unexpected, should start. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. CB: Jordan Storey
Another consistent performer for PNE, Jordan Storey was excellent last time out and should keep his place. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
4. CB: Liam Lindsay
Looked at home again back in the centre of the defence on Saturday. Although Bambo Diaby will be available again after serving a suspension for a red card, it would be harsh to drop the Scot after the derby win. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley