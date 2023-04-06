Preston North End's predicted XI for Queens Park Rangers trip in Championship

PNE secured a famous 3-1 win over Blackpool last time out and sit five points off the play-off places ahead of this weekend’s journey down south.

QPR have been in freefall since topping the league table in October and are only four points clear of the relegation zone, and on their third manager of the season. Former Preston man Gareth Ainsworth is the man in charge now but there will be no favours from his former employers.