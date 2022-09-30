Preston North End's predicted line up for Sunderland Championship clash
Preston North End are looking to find regular form still in the Championship this season, and that continues with their trip to Sunderland.
By Tom Sandells
Friday, 30th September 2022, 7:24 am
Updated
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:19 am
PNE head to the North East for the game at the Stadium of Light looking for their first win in three games and looking to add to their three league goals so far.
Manager Ryan Lowe has a full squad to choose from, aside from Mikey O’Neill, but does have the international duty of five of his players to contend with. Daniel Johnson for example only arrived in the country again on Thursday afternoon.
Here’s how we think North End will line up in the North East.
