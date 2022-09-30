Preston North End's predicted line up for Sunderland Championship clash

PNE head to the North East for the game at the Stadium of Light looking for their first win in three games and looking to add to their three league goals so far.

Manager Ryan Lowe has a full squad to choose from, aside from Mikey O’Neill, but does have the international duty of five of his players to contend with. Daniel Johnson for example only arrived in the country again on Thursday afternoon.

Here’s how we think North End will line up in the North East.

1. ST: Emil Riis North End's top scorer last season and a man who, when in form, knows where the net is. PNE are likely to persevere with Emil Riis in order for the Dane to find his form again. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

2. RWB: Brad Potts Ryan Lowe is limited for options at right wing back so expect Brad Potts to keep his place. He has been playing well so far this season and does the defensive side well. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

3. CM: Alan Browne With Daniel Johnson arriving back in the UK late on this week and Ben Woodburn returning from injury, it makes the most sense that Alan Browne will get the nod in the middle of midfield. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

4. LWB: Robbie Brady After his heroics for the Republic of Ireland, netting a last minute winner from the spot, Robbie Brady will be in good spirits going into Saturday's game and it could be something PNE can capitalise on. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales