Preston North End return to Deepdale on Saturday after over a month away as they welcome Queens Park Rangers.

It will be the first league game in PR1 since a 4-2 defeat to Millwall in their final game before the World Cup break.

That loss to the Lions is North End’s only one in their last five games, coming into this one off the back of a thumping 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, but that game was not without its challenges.

Ryan Lowe was without six players who were in the squad against Millwall the last time North End at played at Deepdale in the game at Ewood Park and does expect to have at least one, possibly two, back fit for Saturday.

Here’s how we think he will line up...

Preston North End players celebrate their third goal against Blackburn Rovers

GK: Freddie Woodman Freddie Woodman is North End's clear no.1 choice and barring injury will keep his place for Saturday.

CB: Jordan Storey Jordan Storey has been consistent throughout the campaign and should start at Deepdale.

CB: Liam Lindsay Liam Lindsay has been the standout player of the season so far for PNE and has to be at the heart of the defence.