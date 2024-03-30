Preston North End still have an outside shot of making the play-offs this season. The Lilywhites are currently sat in 8th place in the Championship table and are five points off the top six.
They also have a game in-hand on 6th place Norwich City and overtook Hull City on Good Friday after the Tigers lost 2-0 at home to Stoke City. Ryan Lowe’s men won 3-0 against 24th position Rotherham United at Deepdale.
The Lilywhites are back in action on Easter Monday with an away trip to Birmingham City. In the meantime, here is a look at predicted end of season table by Football Web Pages…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.