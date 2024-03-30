Preston North End still have an outside shot of making the play-offs this season. The Lilywhites are currently sat in 8th place in the Championship table and are five points off the top six.

They also have a game in-hand on 6th place Norwich City and overtook Hull City on Good Friday after the Tigers lost 2-0 at home to Stoke City. Ryan Lowe’s men won 3-0 against 24th position Rotherham United at Deepdale.