Preston North End's predicted Championship finish compared to Norwich City, Hull City and Coventry City

Preston North End are still in the race for the play-offs in the Championship

By Harry Mail
Published 30th Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT

Preston North End still have an outside shot of making the play-offs this season. The Lilywhites are currently sat in 8th place in the Championship table and are five points off the top six. 

They also have a game in-hand on 6th place Norwich City and overtook Hull City on Good Friday after the Tigers lost 2-0 at home to Stoke City. Ryan Lowe’s men won 3-0 against 24th position Rotherham United at Deepdale. 

The Lilywhites are back in action on Easter Monday with an away trip to Birmingham City. In the meantime, here is a look at predicted end of season table by Football Web Pages…

Predicted points: 44

1. 23rd — Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points: 44

Predicted points: 44

2. 22nd — Huddersfield Town

Predicted points: 44

Predicted points: 47

3. 21st — Blackburn Rovers

Predicted points: 47

Predicted points: 47

4. 20th — Queens Park Rangers

Predicted points: 47

