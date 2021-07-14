Preston North End's Peter Ridsdale elected to the EFL board

Ridsdale is one of three new Championship representatives on the board, with him joined by Middlesbrough chief executive Neil Bausor and Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall.

The three vacancies arose after the previous representatives Stephen Pearce (Derby), Nigel Howe (Reading) and Mark Ashton (Bristol City) stepped down.

Howe is no longer at Reading, while Ashton left Bristol City over the summer to join League One outfit Ipswich Town

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale

The EFL's board consists of chairman Rick Parry, chief executive Trevor Birch, non-executive directors Debbie Jevans and Simon Bazalgette, together with the three Championship representatives, two from League One - Burton Albion director Jez Moxley and Fleetwood Town's Steve Curwood, and Carlisle United's John Nixon who represents League Two.

Earlier in July, Ridsdale - who is PNE owner Trevor Hemmings' representative - was appointed a director of North End.

He had been at Deepdale since December 2011, taking the title chairman of football on his arrival. He wasn't on PNE's board of directors when holding that position.

In October 2012 Ridsdale entered into a seven-and-a-half year disqualification from being a company director over a tax issue, the ban ending in April last year.

The appointments of Ridsdale, Bausor and Randall to the EFL board was put to a vote of Championship clubs.

According to The Athletic, 69-year-old Ridsdale topped the poll with 19 clubs in favour.

Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post: "I'm very grateful for the support from so many Championship clubs.

"They can be assured I will do my best to represent the Championship as a whole and not just Preston North End "

EFL chairman Rick Parry said: "I’d like to once again thank those departing for the contribution they have all made during their tenure on the Board.

"We now move forward and welcome three new and highly experienced individuals to represent Championship clubs.

“There remain some big challenges ahead, particularly as we await the outcome of the Fan Led Review, seek fairer financial distribution across the pyramid and re-open our stadiums to supporters at the start of the domestic season in a few weeks’ time but I have no doubt that their understanding of the key issues and their knowledge of the footballing landscape will prove invaluable for the EFL at this time."