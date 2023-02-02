Preston North End players after their win over Birmingham City

Their signings started on June 21, as Freddie Woodman joined from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee, and ended on deadline day, January 31, with the free signing of Josh Onomah.

16 players have departed the club since the summer, including three in January, helping manager Ryan Lowe trim down his squad extensively – as was his wish when he first arrived at the club.

But where does North End’s dealings now leave them?

Simply, they have the ideal balance to their squad, something of which Lowe was keen on. By that, it’s meant that they have exactly two senior players for every single position – if you include Alan Browne as a right wing back which it seems that PNE do for the time being.

They have Freddie Woodman and Dai Cornell as their first choice goalkeeper and understudy – both having already proved their worth in the starting XI.

Their first choice back three is likely to be Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes, with Bambo Diaby, Partick Bauer and Greg Cunningham providing cover for each position and role.

And this is where it gets interesting, once again PNE have not signed a right wing back, which hasn’t gone down particularly well. Preston however will feel that they have the cover, with Browne currently starting out there and Brad Potts another option.

On the left, options are clear – Robbie Brady or Alvaro Fernandez – and the duo have played so well this season that Brady has been brought into the centre to accommodate the young Spaniard.

Ben Whiteman or Ryan Ledson can be used in the deepest midfield role, with two of Ali McCann, new signing Josh Onomah, Daniel Johnson and Ben Woodburn making up the middle of midfield.

Ched Evans and the returning Troy Parrott are options up top, joined by new men Liam Delap and Tom Cannon who arrived on loan this month.

It is a commendable position to be in, again, assuming you’re able to make peace with the skipper being at right wing back.

It gives Lowe plenty of options because although there are similar players for the same roles, they do all offer something different. For example, he has four senior strikers to choose from but with those you get six different striking pairs.

If the North End boss wants to switch things up, he can go to a 3-4-2-1, with new man Josh Onomah an option as an attacking midfielder, so too Brady which would then allow Fernandez into the side.

There are so many different ways the the Lilywhites can now work. The main thing of course will be for them to solve two glaring issues though, their home form and creativity shortfalls.

PNE are just two points outside of the play-off places, they have strengthened and now have depth, but it will all be for naught if they cannot find form at Deepdale and start scoring goals more regularly.