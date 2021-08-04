Preston North End's patience paid off with Daniel Iversen's loan capture from Leicester City

In terms of an agreement with Iversen’s parent club Leicester City, they knew they had their man pretty much from the end of last season.

It wasn’t a case of if they could land him, it was more about when it would happen.

The timing all depended on how Leicester’s first-team goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward progressed at the Euros.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only when the pair returned from holiday after the tournament were the Foxes prepared for Iversen’s loan with PNE to start.

So the Dane did much of pre-season in the East Midlands, featuring in two friendly matches – he played 45 minutes of each.

North End had hoped it might have been last week, in time for the Manchester City game or the scheduled clash with Manchester United, that Iversen would return.

It was a few days later in the end but at least in time for the start of the season.

Preston North End's loan goalkeeper Daniel Iversen

Iversen returns to a club he knows well, he pulled on the gloves in 23 Championship games last season after his January arrival.

He is back for the full season, barring a recall by the Premier League club in January – Leicester have a brief spell during that transfer window when they can summon him back.

Early on in last season’s loan stay, Iversen had made his mind up that he wanted to return to PNE in 2021/22.

He spoke candidly on the matter with the media, knowing first-team chances would be limited at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking to iFollow PNE after he finalised the loan, Iversen said: “It’s been a wait for a couple of weeks now but I’m really excited to be back.

“It was just two months ago that I left but it’s felt a long time.

“Kasper and Wardy had to come back safely at Leicester, I understand that, it’s part of football really.”

While last season Iversen replaced the injured Declan Rudd, this time he will be competing with him.

Rudd is fully recovered after surgery to remove cartilage which had jammed in his kneecap, with him having had three 90-minute run-outs in pre-season.

PNE have given Iversen the No.12 shirt, that squad number having been vacated by Paul Gallagher.