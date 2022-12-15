Preston North End will be hoping for success against Queens Park Rangers this weekend, with a chance to move as high as third in the Championship table.

It would be back to back wins at home to QPR should North End find a way to get the three points, last welcoming Rangers in April this year.

They opened their 2018/19 season against QPR and did so with a win, Alan Browne’s header the only goal of the game for Alex Neil’s side.

It was PNE’s only win in their first 10 games in the Championship, before finding form in the middle of the season and falling away at the end, winning just once in eight games, fiinishing 14th.

Preston North End players mob Alan Browne after he scored the opening goal

Tom Clarke PNE captain Tom Clarke during the game

Robinson takes aim Preston North End's Callum Robinson shoots despite the attentions of Queens Park Rangers' Jake Bidwell

Browne gets the goal Preston North End's Alan Browne (obscured behind team-mate Tom Clarke) scores the opening goal with a looping header