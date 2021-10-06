Preston North End’s on-loan Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg’s aiming for first Netherlands Under-21s’ cap

Injuries to team-mates means the Dutch defender is the only senior player to have gone away to play for his country.

Van den Berg, 19, is in the Netherlands Under-21s squad for two European Championship qualifiers.

Daniel Johnson and Ali McCann should have been jetting off too but will now stay at Euxton for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End loan defender Sepp van den Berg

It was no surprise to see McCann pull out of Northern Ireland’s squad after hobbling off in the first half of North End’s 3-2 defeat at QPR.

The midfielder sprained his ankle in a block tackle with the R’s Andre Gray.

Johnson completed the QPR game but has been pulled out of Jamaica’s squad after taking a knock. He was due to meet up with them for three World Cup qualifiers.

With Alan Browne being suspended for the Republic of Ireland’s next qualifier, there will be a domestic focus to the international break.

Van den Berg is awaiting his first cap at Under-21s level.

He was in the Dutch squad in the September break but was an unused substitute against Moldova.

This time they play Switzerland in Lausanne on Friday, then host Wales in Nijmegen next Tuesday.

Van den Berg, on loan from Liverpool, has made the right wing-back slot his own at PNE this season.