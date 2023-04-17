Preston North End's odds to win the Championship play-offs as Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Sunderland pursue promotion to the Premier League
With just four games remaining for three-quarters of the clubs in the Championship it’s now or never for those aiming to win promotion and others attempting to avoid relegation.
Fortunately, the Lilywhites are pushing for the top six, rather than fighting for their lives to finish outside the bottom three, as the excitement builds for the ‘business end’ of the season.
Ryan Lowe’s side are well in with a shout to secure their first play-off campaign in the second tier since 2009, when they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Sheffield United following Greg Halford’s finish at Bramall Lane.
North End, who were level on points with rivals Millwall prior to their defeat at The Den at the weekend, are now eighth in the table, just three points off the Lions in fifth, and a point adrift of Blackburn Rovers, who they have yet to play.
With only four clubs able to scrap it out for the opportunity to play at Wembley at the end of term, and only one able to prevail at the national stadium, popular bookmakers Sky Bet have released their odds for the side most likely to join Burnley, and the other top two finisher, in the Premier League.
Who will you be backing?