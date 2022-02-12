Preston North End’s odds of getting result at Peterborough United

It’s back on the road for Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End this weekend, away to struggling Peterborough and it won’t be easy by any stretch.

I can’t imagine it will be a classic to be honest, though I do fancy North End to come away with something.

A 1-0 away win at 6/1 is tempting whilst Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer to get another goal away from home at 7/1 to score first, looks a solid bet.

Cameron Archer is 7/1 to score first

Elsewhere, the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday sees Southampton head to Old Trafford looking to be the latest team to put pressure on the under-performing Red Devils in the Premier League.

Ralph Rangnick’s side slipped up again in midweek, only drawing with Burnley, while Saints stunned Tottenham Hotspur on their own patch. I think United just about look worthy of having in the accas though at 4/6 and they should see the treble roll on to 3pm.

Another side struggling in the league are Watford and, whilst it wouldn’t surprise me to see Roy Hodgson improve them, I think they will struggle at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

At 5/4 the Seagulls look a good price to head back down to the coast with all three points.

To round off the treble I’m going to back Frank Lampard to get his first win at home in the league as Everton boss.

They capitulated at Newcastle away on Tuesday, though they showed signs in the FA Cup last week that they are more on the front foot and at 5/4 I fancy them to see off Leeds United. The treble will pay a handsome 15/2!

In the Championship, Bournemouth come to the North West for what looks like a tricky game this weekend for Blackpool. They’re on decent enough form though and it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Seasiders get a point here.

A 1-1 draw can be backed at 7/1 whilst Gary Madine, in the goals lately can also be backed at 7/1 to score first.

In League One, Charlton head to the DW Stadium for what could be a cracking game against a Wigan Athletic side flying in the league. Whilst they do look a bit short at 8/11 to win the match, a 2-1 home win at 9/1 looks worthy of a punt, though Latics will be missing the injured Will Keane.

The Betfair Hurdle at Newbury (15:15) is the main race of the day and looks a decent one on paper.