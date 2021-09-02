Preston North End's new signing Ali McCann has a winning night with Northern Ireland in Lithuania
Preston North End new boy Ali McCann enjoyed victory on the international stage on Thursday night.
McCann played the full 90 minutes of Northern Ireland's 4-1 victory over Lithuania in Vilnius.
The 21-year-old midfielder was signed by North End in a £1.2m deal from St Johnstone on Tuesday night.
It was very much a beat the deadline move, the paperwork received by the EFL just moments before the transfer window shut.
McCann completed his side of the move in Belfast where he was preparing for the Lithuania game with his Northern Ireland team-mates.
The World Cup qualifier was played on an artificial pitch in Vilnius, goals from Dan Ballard, Connor Washington, Shayne Lavery and Paddy McNair delivering the victory.
The game was McCann's seventh senior cap.
Northern Ireland play a friendly against Estonia on Sunday before hosting Switzerland in Belfast in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday night.
