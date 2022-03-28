Preston North End's new academy medic has seen his career come full circle

Paul Morgan, 43, took up post last week at PNE’s academy base at Springfields, a venue he knows well.

He was a North End player during David Moyes’ time as North End manager, starting his professional career with the Lilywhites after being scouted in Belfast.

A host of injuries limited Morgan to just one first-team appearance in a PNE shirt – a League Cup tie at Shrewsbury Town in August 2000.

However, the defender went on to carve-out a good playing career with Lincoln City, Bury and Macclesfield Town, playing 338 league matches.

While he was a player, Morgan started studying to be a physio.

It was a career he took up after retiring from playing and he’s held senior positions at Accrington Stanley and Bury over the years.

During international breaks, Morgan has also been physio for the Montserrat national team – the coaching staff and many of the Montserrat players are English-based.

Paul Morgan playing for Preston North End reserves

Accrington was the club he left recently to join North End.

Writing on LinkedIn, Morgan said: “28 years ago as a 16 year old, I left my home in Belfast to follow a dream of becoming a professional footballer with Preston North End.

"I was fortunate to then go on and play for Lincoln City, Bury and last but not least, Macclesfield Town.

"At the age of 28 alongside playing, I started a degree in physiotherapy and at 35 a masters in sports injury rehab & prevention.

"This opened the door for me to continue my journey in football as a physiotherapist after retirement from my playing days.

"My journey seems to have come full circle to now help young players where it all began at Preston North End.

"Call it luck, call it fate, call it karma! But one thing is certain, I couldn’t have done it with out support and love from all those close to me.