'Absolute disgrace. Changes needed. Come home David Moyes' - Preston North End frustrations highlighted as Lilywhites bring curtain down on Championship season with loss at West Brom
Preston North End fans on social media have been expressing their views followng the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
Ryan Lowe’s side finished their Championship campaign with a disappointing 3-0 defeat at West Brom on Saturday, which cemented them to 10th place in the final league table.
The loss completed a disppointing end the season, with the Lilywhites losing their final five games and failing to score in 450 minutes of football. That’s North End’s worst run of results this term. It’s also their worst losing streak since the 2002-03 season, when Craig Brown’s side lost six league games in a row ahead of a 12th-placed finished during that old First Division campaign.
As a result, frustrations have been coming to the fore among the Deepdale fanbase. Here’s a selection of the verdicts that have appeared on X, formerly Twitter, following the final whistle at the Hawthorns.
@Saintoldsamjane: Absolute disgrace feel sorry for our fans who have travelled.
@GarethLivesey95: Only 1 shot on target yet again!! It simply isn’t good enough! How can anyone seriously think Lowe is the right man for the job?
@Shaun12837149: WBA commentator summed us up perfectly. “I don’t know, they don’t want it enough. They look like there on the beach to me”.
@acrpne: Embarrassing end of season capitulation again.
@iwasvvdrunk: Ryan Lowe. Alan Browne. One of these won't be here next season. Sadly it will be the wrong one leaving.
@NWalmsley9: 5 games. 5 losses. 0 goals. 0 attempts on target. 0 passion.
@TommyGoonan: Let's hope this Miami takeover happens. Possibly who knows maybe Beckham and Co? Get a decent manager, maybe the return of David Moyes if West Ham don't want him.
@PeterSchol59072: Pathetic end to the season. Scoring in one game in the last 8 is abysmal. I actually don't think cheap season tickets will tempt alot to renew. How we've made it to 63 points, jeez.
@JamesMiley1: Credit to fans who went (on Saturday). We deserve much better than what's being served up. Changes needed for sure.
@TC7123: In an ideal world, I'd hope we sign – New GK (if we can sell Woodman), New Wing back (left & right), New Centre back (left & right). Browne replacement (if he goes). A creative alternative to Mads. 7 signings might be a lot, but I think thats what it'll take to make progress.
@IanWhiteside8: It’s clear the fans have made up their minds about the manager and the players don’t look like they’re playing for him either, time for change.
@RTHindle: 5 straight losses to finish the season, embarrassing.
Just imagine the amount of season ticket sales if Moysie came home to finish off what he started. We would probably sell 15k+ and have Deepdale rocking come August. It’s never happening but goodness me one can dream! #PNEFC @TomHarrisonLaw: Just imagine the amount of season ticket sales if Moysie came home to finish off what he started. We would probably sell 15k+ and have Deepdale rocking come August. It’s never happening but goodness me one can dream!
@CarlMatt78: A complete embarrassment. No more sound bites from this “manager” please. Can’t motivate. Tactically awful. Keep him in post and just watch season ticket sales plummet!
@kjcpne: Been supporting since late 60’s not sure I will be renewing season tickets! My support is being taken for granted by some absolutely embarrassing performances.
@SirGalahad_GH: Can we now get new management in? This squad should've been challenging for automatic promotion. This is on management's shoulders. The board needs to act quickly & decisively. We cannot lose yet another season on nothing. Show us a reason why we should renew our season ticket.
@RiverRibble: Come home David Moyes.
