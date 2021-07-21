Preston North End's Izzy Brown will bounce back from freak injury says team-mate Sean Maguire

Brown, 24, is facing months on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training on Monday.

It happened during a possession drill, Brown's tendon going on him as he kicked the ball with no one near him.

North End team-mate Sean Maguire says the squad are devastated for Brown who only joined the club in June on a Bosman after leaving Chelsea.

He believes that Brown can take heart from PNE centre-half Patrick Bauer's recent return to full fitness from the same injury

Maguire said: "It is so unfortunate for Izzy because he was looking really good.

"It is going to take time for him to heal, everyone around the club - players, staff, the fans, have given him good words and we will be here for him.

"I have seen two of these injuries happen in person, Pat's and now Izzy's.

Preston North End's Izzy Brown Photo courtesy of PNE

"They are freak injuries, nothing you can do about them."

Brown had a scan on the injury to assess the extent of the damage and he will have surgery to repair the damage.

North End broke the news of the injury a couple of hours before Tuesday night's pre-season friendly with Bolton Wanderers at Leyland's County Ground.

Brown had been due to start the game, with Brad Potts drafted into the starting XI in his place.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat, Maguire said: Izzy is mentally strong and he's young - only 24.

"He always has a positive manner about him and us team-mates will be putting our arms around him. He will come back stronger, he'll be fine."

Brown's former club Chelsea tweeted a message of support to him.