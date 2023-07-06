Preston North End's Greg Cunningham wanted four-year-deal but delighted to stay on regardless

The 32-year-old signed a short term deal taking him up to the new year, though there are clauses in his contract that would see the deal extended.

Cunningham has spoken many times about his love for PNE and that Preston is his second home and there was nowhere else the Irishman wanted to be playing his football, with his deal expiring this summer.

Though a six-month deal is shorter than Cunningham would have liked, the offer of a potential eight-year-deal was always unlikely.

Preston North End's Greg Cunningham celebrates a goal at Blackburn Rovers

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, he said: “Look, I would have loved a four-year-deal with an option of another four but we understand the situation of where I am in my career. Obviously I still feel like I have a lot to give, I understand the situation with the club and we had a good conversation.

"I've said it before, when you take a step back and look at it, it's a fair contract for both sides and both sides were happy to accept it. I've said it time and time again, I don't want to go anywhere else.

"I could have potentially got a longer contract somewhere else but I want to be here. I've signed that and there are clauses in the contract for an extension on certain things so I just have to keep proving myself and prove myself every day. Hopefully to God it will be longer than six months.”

Cunningham’s short term deal could be extended provided he is fit and available for the upcoming campaign.

He was used regularly last season, both on the left side of the defence and even down the middle of the back three and remains an important presence in the dressing room.

PNE’s no.3 is backing himself to do enough to hit the clause to extend his deal.

He said: “I'll be confident that I can extend it and if I do it will prove that I'm available and fit so it ticks a box on that side for the club. It's a win-win for everyone.

