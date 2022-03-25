Preston North End's games against Fulham and Blackburn Rovers have been given new dates

The clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage moves from Easter Monday to the following evening, Tuesday, April 19, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

That switch has been done by agreement between PNE and the Cottagers.

There were no trains running to London on the West Coast line over the Easter weekend which would have made travel difficult.

Fulham's Craven Cottage ground

The second switch is the derby with Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale, initially scheduled for Saturday, April 23.

It has been moved to Monday, April 25, and will he shown live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is 7.30pm.