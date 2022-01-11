Preston North End's game against Huddersfield to be shown on Sky Sports
Preston North End's Championship clash with Huddersfield Town at Deepdale is to be broadcast live by Sky Sports.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:59 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:00 pm
The game stays on its scheduled date, Wednesday, February 9, with it kicking-off at 7.45pm.
With it being on Sky, the game will not be shown on iFollow worldwide, although audio commentary will be available.
The reverse fixture at the John Smith's Stadium last August was also shown live, the Terriers winning 1-0 with a late Sepp van den Berg own goal.
