Preston North End's future stars win Lancashire FA Professional Youth Cup at Accrington Stanley's expense

Preston North End's U18s celebrate their Lancashire FA Professionla Youth Cup win. Credit: Steven Taylor

North End named a strong side for the game, four of the starting XI having made their first team debut. James Pradic started in goal, who has been training with the first team all season, with Finlay Wallbank, Kian Best and Kian Taylor making up the back line – the latter two having recently signed pro deals with the club.

Josh Seary started at right wing back, with Jacob Slater, who has twice played for the first team this season, offering balance on the left. Kaedyn Kamara started in the deeper role – made his first team debut in the FA Cup at the start of the year – with Noah Mawene, who came on against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, alongside Kitt Nelson.

Finlay Cross-Adair started up front alongside young star and five goal FA Youth Cup hero Felipe Gentile-Rodriguez.

It was Cross-Adair that did the damage on the night, back from his loan with Bamber Bridge that ended in play-off heartbreak as they were beaten in the final on Monday, 1-0.

The 18-year-old scored twice in the second half but the young Lilywhites had to hold on to secure the trophy at the Lancashire FA’s County Ground, defender Best shown a second yellow card with less than 10 minutes to go.

Owen Devonport found the back of the net for Accy just two minutes later, setting up a tense finish to the game. In the end, North End’s youngsters saw the game out to win the cup, with match winner Cross-Adair savouring the moment.

Speaking to the PNE Academy Twitter account, Cross-Adair said: "It was really enjoyable to play in, I've not played with the youth team for quite a while now but to come back and score two, it's brilliant. I really enjoyed the game. It felt like a proper win, and in the final as well, there isn't a much better moment to win and the manner of which we won.