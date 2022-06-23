Preston North End's full fxture list as fans look forward to clashes with Burnley, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic

They begin their campaign with a trip to Wigan Athletic on July 30 and end it with Sunderland at home on May 6.

Amongst the standout dates are the trip to Blackpool on October 22, and the reverse fixture on April 1, the visit of Burnley on September 13, and the reverse fixture on February 11.

Blackburn Rovers will come to PR1 on December 10 with Ewood Park hosting the Lilywhites on April 22.

PNE players during their last game of last season.

The fourth local side, Wigan, will come to Deepdale on February 25.

PNE’s fixture list in full:

Sat Jul 30 - Wigan Athletic A

Sat Aug 6 – Hull City H

Wed Aug 10 - Carabao Cup Round One

Sat Aug 13 – Luton Town A

Tue Aug 16 – Rotherham United H

Sat Aug 20 – Watford H

Wed Aug 24 – Carabao Cup Round Two

Sat Aug 27 – Cardiff City A

Wed Aug 31 – Coventry City A

Sat Sep 3 – Birmingham City H

Sat Sep 10 – Bristol City A

Tue Sep 13 – Burnley H

Sat Sep 17 – Sheffield United H

Sat Sep 24 – International Date

Sat Oct 1 – Sunderland A

Wed Oct 5 – West Bromwich Albion H

Sat Oct 8 – Norwich City A

Sat Oct 15 – Stoke City H

Tue Oct 18 – Huddersfield Town A

Sat Oct 22 – Blackpool A

Sat Oct 29 – Middlesbrough H

Tue Nov 1 – Swansea City H

Sat Nov 5 – Reading A or Emirates FA Cup Round 1

Wed Nov 9 – Carabao Cup Round Three

Sat Nov 12 – Millwall H

Sat Nov 19 – FIFA World Cup 2022

Sat Nov 26 – FIFA World Cup 2022 / Emirates FA Cup Round 2

Sat Dec 3 – FIFA World Cup 2022

Sat Dec 10 – Blackburn Rovers A and FIFA World Cup 2022

Sat Dec 17 – Queens Park Rangers H and FIFA World Cup 2022

Wed Dec 21 – Carabao Cup Round Four

Mon Dec 26 – Huddersfield Town H

Thu Dec 29 – West Bromwich Albion A

Sun Jan 1 – Stoke City A

Sat Jan 7 – Emirates FA Cup Round 3

Wed Jan 11 – Carabao Cup Round Five

Sat Jan 14 – Norwich City H

Sat Jan 21 – Birmingham City A

Wed Jan 25 – Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 28 – Coventry City H or Emirates FA Cup Round 4

Wed Feb 1 – Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 4 – Bristol City H

Sat Feb 11 – Burnley A

Wed Feb 15 – Luton Town H

Sat Feb 18 – Hull City A

Sat Feb 25 – Wigan Athletic H

Sun Feb 26 – Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 1 – Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 4 – Watford A

Sat Mar 11 – Cardiff City H

Tue Mar 14 – Rotherham United A

Sat Mar 18 – Middlesbrough A or Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 25 – International Date

Sat Apr 1 – Blackpool H

Fri Apr 7 – Queens Park Rangers A

Mon Apr 10 – Reading H

Sat Apr 15 – Millwall A

Wed Apr 19 – Swansea City A

Sat Apr 22 – Blackburn Rovers H or Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 29 – Sheffield United A

Sat May 6 – Sunderland H

Sat Jun 3 – Emirates FA Cup Final

Fixtures are subject to change

Key Dates

Carabao Cup first round: Tuesday 9th August 2022

Championship pause for World Cup: Saturday 12th Nov 2022

Championship resumption: Saturday 10th December 2022

FA Cup third round: Saturday 7th January 2023

Carabao Cup final: Sunday 26th February 2023

Championship Play-Off final: Monday 29th May 2023