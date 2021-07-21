Preston North End's friendly at Manchester City to be played behind closed doors

The Lilywhites face Pep Guardiola's side next Tuesday evening (July 27) at City's Academy Stadium.

A recent Covid-19 outbreak in City's academy set-up has led to the decision not to admit supporters to the game.

The end of the isolation period from that outbreak is close to the game and City think having fans in the area would be risky.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

A statement on City's website read: "Manchester City’s friendly match with Preston North End at the Academy Stadium on Tuesday 27th July will now take place behind closed doors.

"This follows the club’s decision on Friday 16th July to temporarily close the Academy building for 10 days after a number of positive Covid-19 tests were recorded.

"Given the short time frame between the end of the isolation period and the club’s friendly with Preston North End, the club is adopting a precautionary approach to ensure the highest standards of safety are maintained across the City Football Academy site ahead of the new season."

PNE fans will be able to watch the game on iFollow with a £4.49 monthly pass, which will also give access to the Wigan Athletic and Manchester United games later that week.

North End are in pre-season action at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, with tickets now on sale for the game.

After the City game, Frankie McAvoy's men face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Friday, July 30 and then Manchester United at Deepdale the following afternoon.

Tickets are on sale for the Wigan and United matches.