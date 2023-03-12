Preston North End's Freddie Woodman was not for going off despite needing three stitches in win over Cardiff City

Woodman came out to clear the ball away from Kion Etete as the Bluebirds striker looked to get in on goal and collided with the forward, leaving him in a bit of a bloody heap.

The PNE stopper needed a lengthy treatment break but was patched up and able to continue for the rest of the game, watching Tom Cannon and Ched Evans score the goals that gave the home side all three points in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodman admitted that his day could have gone a bit differently had his injury been worse, but instead he collected maximum points and his 16th clean sheet of the Championship season.

Preston North End's Freddie Woodman with his eye wound

He said: “It's always important to get three points and we managed to do that today which is good and it obviously gets the home form back where it should be. A good day all round.

"It could have been a bit different for me, I felt the medical team did a good job with me. They got me through to half time and I got stitched up at half time. I felt fine, I felt that I could carry on and I knew there were three points and a clean sheet at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only thing that was causing me problems was that the blood was dripping in my eye and I could hardly see. In terms of concussion, I didn't have a headache or anything, for me, it was just a case of get to half time, get stitched up and then I knew I'd be fine.

"It was a case of refocusing and getting my mind in the game because I knew there were going to be moments where I needed to be ready.”

"I don't think I was going to come off. From what I can remember he was through on goal when I came out! Lately I've wanted to play on the front foot a bit more and come off my line a bit more. Things like this happen when you come out, you saw their goalie came out in the second half and he did the same thing.

"I think it helps the team, it pushes them up higher and I'm happy to do it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodman received a warm welcome from the Cardiff fans on the day, the Welsh supporters remembering the 26-year-old’s time at Swansea City.

Their jeering made things all the sweeter when North End’s no.1 pulled off a fantastic save in the second half to keep out Sory Kaba.

He said: "I felt like it was a good save at the time, I got a good hand on it. As a goalie, you think have you done enough to tip it round the post? I was buzzing to see it go round the post, especially in front of the Cardiff fans, it made it a little bit nicer to be honest!

"It’s nice to keep a clean sheet. We went through a period where we didbn’t pick one up and it was so frustrating because we were doing more to try and keep a clean sheet. But I think in this league it ebbs and flows and now we’re really back to where we were at the start of the season and we’re all really happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad