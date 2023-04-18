Preston North End's Freddie Woodman is hoping to upset Swansea City despite his love for the club

The Lilywhites travel to the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday looking to revive their hopes for the play-offs after suffering defeat to Millwall last time out.

Woodman knows what it’s like to get into the Championship’s post-season, having done so twice whilst playing for the Swans. Whilst with his former club Newcastle United, he spent two seasons in South Wales. In his first season, Swansea were beaten by Brentford in the play-off semi final, in his second season they were again thwarted by Brentford but this time at Wembley – winning the Championship golden glove that campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Welsh side, beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 at the weekend – with 78 per cent possession. Woodman admits that going back to the Liberty Stadium will be an emotional one for him but he’s hoping he can secure three points to make the trip even more enjoyable.

Freddie Woodman in goal for Swansea City in 2021

He said: “It'll be different to the Millwall game, that's for sure. I played there for two seasons and I know what the Liberty is like, it's a tough place to go. We'll put a game plan together, we'll review this game and we'll look to go there and get a result.

"It'll be quite emotional going back because I kind of fell in love with Swansea so I'm quite looking forward to it. It's one that I look out for when the fixtures come out, it felt like it was a million miles away but now we're there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It'll be nice to go back but it'll be even nicer if we can go there and get three points.”

PNE have won just once in their last 20 meetings at Swansea, their win before that dating back so far that they weren’t even called Swansea City. The two sides have met 18 times since the change in name from Swansea Town – Preston’s only win coming in 2021 against Woodman’s side.

Freddie Woodman celebrates with PNE fans

But having only joined the club in the summer, the 25-year-old isn’t one for looking back too far at the history between the two sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “History only started for me when I joined, so I don't look too far back. Most Championship places are hard to go to, hard to pick up points. They won 1-0 at the weekend so they're a good team.

"They shouldn't be where they are. Over the last few seasons they've been up there for the play-offs so it'll be a hard game. It'll be different to Millwall but we'll be ready.”